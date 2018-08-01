Ramaphosa ally Gordhan to oversee struggling South African Airways

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday transferred oversight for struggling national airline South African Airways (SAA) to the public enterprises ministry, which is led by close Ramaphosa ally Pravin Gordhan.

FILE PHOTO: Pravin Gordhan is sworn in as Minister of Public Enterprises in Cape Town, South Africa, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

The finance ministry was previously responsible for SAA, which has not generated a profit since 2011.

Gordhan is leading efforts to clean up other cash-strapped South African state firms, like power utility Eskom.