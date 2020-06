FILE PHOTO: A South African Airways (SAA) plane is towed at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A meeting of South African Airways creditors was adjourned on Thursday before a vote on a restructuring plan for the loss-making state airline, one of the airline’s administrators said.

The meeting will probably resume on July 14, administrator Siviwe Dongwana said.