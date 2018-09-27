South African anti-apartheid campaigner Tutu in hospital for tests

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Retired South African archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for a series of tests, his office said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu attends the unveiling ceremony of a statue of Nelson Mandela at the City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

“The Archbishop was in good spirits after settling into his ward. He hopes to be back home in a few days,” a statement from Tutu’s office read.

Tutu, who turns 87 next month, has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa.