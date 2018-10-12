South African anti-apartheid veteran Tutu discharged from hospital

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Anti-apartheid cleric and Nobel laureate, Desmond Tutu, was discharged from a South African hospital on Friday after almost two weeks of routine tests, his foundation said.

FILE PHOTO: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu attends the unveiling ceremony of a statue of Nelson Mandela at the City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/FilePhoto

Tutu, who spent his 87 birthday in hospital, has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.

His foundation said in a statement Tutu “has been discharged from hospital and is re-gathering his strength at home.”

Using the pulpit to criticize the white minority apartheid regime, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to apartheid.