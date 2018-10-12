FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 12, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

South African anti-apartheid veteran Tutu discharged from hospital

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Anti-apartheid cleric and Nobel laureate, Desmond Tutu, was discharged from a South African hospital on Friday after almost two weeks of routine tests, his foundation said.

FILE PHOTO: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu attends the unveiling ceremony of a statue of Nelson Mandela at the City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/FilePhoto

Tutu, who spent his 87 birthday in hospital, has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.

His foundation said in a statement Tutu “has been discharged from hospital and is re-gathering his strength at home.”

Using the pulpit to criticize the white minority apartheid regime, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to apartheid.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.