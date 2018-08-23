South Africa summons U.S. official over Trump tweet: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Africa’s presidency on Thursday summoned U.S. charge d’affaires Jessye Lapenn to protest a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump on South African land policy, a person familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: A 'No entry sign' is seen at an entrance of a farm outside Witbank, Mpumalanga province, South Africa July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Trump tweeted late on Wednesday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and large scale killing of farmers.” A spokeswoman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Trump of stoking racial divisions.