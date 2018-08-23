South Africa to seek clarification from U.S. embassy on Trump's land reform tweet: SABC

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s presidency will seek clarification from the U.S. embassy about a tweet from President Donald Trump about land reform, state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Trump tweeted late on Wednesday that he would ask his Secretary of State to look closely at “the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and large-scale killing of farmers.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko was not immediately available for comment.