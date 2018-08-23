FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 23, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Trump tweet 'based on false information': South African foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Foreign Affairs Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Thursday that it was regrettable that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet on land issues in her country was “based on false information”.

Sisulu said she had instructed officials in her department to meet with the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria to seek clarification on the matter, and added that she would communicate with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo through diplomatic channels.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.