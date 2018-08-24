Trump's comment on land serves only to 'polarize debate': South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has told the U.S. charge d’affaires to convey to Washington that it is disappointed about the U.S. failure to use diplomatic channels after President Donald Trump commented on Twitter about the issue of land.

The Foreign Affairs department said it told the U.S. envoy, Jessye Lapenn, at a meeting on Thursday, that it was working through parliament and other avenues to find a solution to the land issue and Trump’s comment on the social media platform “serves only to polarize debate”.