FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 24, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Trump's comment on land serves only to 'polarize debate': South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has told the U.S. charge d’affaires to convey to Washington that it is disappointed about the U.S. failure to use diplomatic channels after President Donald Trump commented on Twitter about the issue of land.

The Foreign Affairs department said it told the U.S. envoy, Jessye Lapenn, at a meeting on Thursday, that it was working through parliament and other avenues to find a solution to the land issue and Trump’s comment on the social media platform “serves only to polarize debate”.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.