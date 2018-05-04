FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 7:27 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Higher winter temperatures expected in South Africa's drought-stricken southwest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s drought-stricken southwest, where the city of Cape Town is situated, is expected to continue experiencing higher temperatures, the weather service said on Friday.

The first winter downpour is expected to slightly replenish reservoirs dried by the region’s worst drought in a century, a dry spell that has scorched farms and hit tourism.

Higher-than-normal rainfall days for the winter are expected but the weather service warned that may not mean greater quantities of rain.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Larry King

