FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Environment
December 22, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 days ago

No rain relief seen for South Africa's drought-striken southwest - weather service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s drought-stricken southwest, where the city of Cape Town is located, faces severe water shortages and is still expected to experience higher average temperatures and periodic hot spells, the weather service said on Friday.

Above-average rainfall is expected over the northeast and interior, which includes much of the maize belt, the weather service said in its monthly assessment which provides forecasts for the following five months.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.