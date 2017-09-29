FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa weather service expects above normal rain on La Nina
September 29, 2017

South Africa weather service expects above normal rain on La Nina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African Weather Service said on Friday that it now forecasts a weak La Nina weather pattern to develop in the early summer, raising expectations for above-normal rainfall across large swathes of the country, including parts of the maize belt.

But it cautioned in its monthly outlook, that looks five months ahead, that a severe drought in the southwest which includes the tourist hub of Cape Town, was expected to worsen despite forecasts for above-average rainfall.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
