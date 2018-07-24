FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's weather service sees El Nino risk increasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African Weather Service said on Tuesday the likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern was increasing as the country moved toward spring, which normally starts in September, but it was too early to determine the potential impact.

The last El Nino was linked to a severe drought that hit crop production and economic growth across southern Africa, and the region is still emerging from its affects two years later.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia

