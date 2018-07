JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Duduzane Zuma, the son of former South African president Jacob Zuma, was released on 100,000 rand ($7,000) bail on Monday.

Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-plagued former South African president Jacob Zuma, arrives at the Johannesburg's Specialised Commercial Crime court on charges of corruption, in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 9,2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Duduzane, who will return to court in January next year, is facing corruption charges related to bribery allegations made by Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, his lawyer said. Duduzane has said he will fight the charges.