S.African prosecutors extend deadline for Zuma to file arguments over revived graft charges
#World News
December 11, 2017 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.African prosecutors extend deadline for Zuma to file arguments over revived graft charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday it had extended the deadline for President Jacob Zuma to submit arguments on why he should not be prosecuted for corruption.

President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma gestures as he speaks during the Energy Indaba conference in Midrand, South Africa, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

“They must submit their representation on the 31st of January,” said NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku.

The 783 charges against Zuma relate to a 30 billion rand ($2.20 billion) government arms deal arranged in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the NPA shortly before he ran for the presidency.

($1 = 13.6572 rand)

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
