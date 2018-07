JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-plagued former South African president Jacob Zuma, has been charged with corruption, his lawyer said on Monday.

Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-plagued former South African president Jacob Zuma, arrives in court ahead of being charged with corruption, in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 9,2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Duduzane Zuma, who returned to South Africa last week to attend his brother’s funeral, intends to contest the charges and will apply for bail at a court hearing in Johannesburg, said lawyer Rudi Krause told Reuters.