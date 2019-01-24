South Africa withdraws corruption charges against Zuma's son

Duduzane Zuma and his father, former South African president Jacob Zuma, leave the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African prosecutors on Thursday provisionally withdrew corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

Duduzane Zuma faced charges of corruption and conspiracy to commit corruption related to his dealings with the Guptas, a trio of Indian-born brothers who are accused of using their relationship with former president Zuma to win state contracts.

Zuma appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg court where state prosecutors withdrew the case pending further evidence. The Guptas and Zumas deny wrongdoing.