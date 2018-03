JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Jacob Zuma will mount a legal challenge against the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority to take him to court on corruption charges, the former president’s lawyer said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma announces his resignation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Zuma is due to appear in court on April 6 to face charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a years-old $2.5 billion arms deal. He denies any wrongdoing.