Saga says tour business hurt by Monarch Airlines collapse

(Reuters) - Britain’s Saga Plc said it expected its full-year underlying pretax profit to grow by just 1-2 percent due to more challenging trading in insurance broking and the collapse of Monarch Airlines.

Monarch airplanes are parked on the runway after the airline went into administration at Newquay airport, Newquay, Britain, October 26, 2017, REUTERS/Toby Melville

The provider of travel and insurance services for people of 50 and above said its tour business would see one-off cost of about 2 million pounds hurt by Monarch going into administration.

Saga also said it had completed a review of its operating structure and would see about 10 million pounds of annualized savings next year.