Saga virus worst case scenario sees cruises suspended till 2021

(Reuters) - Over 50s holidays specialists Saga (SAGA.L) said on Thursday it could suspend all cruises and other holidays until 2021 under its most severe stress test scenario for the coronavirus crisis.

The company, whose share price has plunged over 60% so far this year, also said its fiscal 2019-20 results would include an impairment charge of 370 million pounds ($459.47 million) linked to the market value wipe-off.

Saga, which had suspended its cruise offerings until May in response to the pandemic, said it was applying for waiver of some debt covenants and also for a debt holiday through March 31, 2021.

The outbreak has disrupted normalcy in dozens of countries, and has particularly hampered activity in the travel sector with governments advising people to avoid all non-essential travel.

The situation is particularly bad for Saga, as it caters to the elderly segment that is more vulnerable to the virus.

Saga expects revenue for the full year to be lower by around 65% for tour operations and cruise, if the cruise business was to be suspended for six months. This fall in revenue would mean 15%-20% lower earnings for tour operations and 55%-60% cut in profit for cruise segment.

Saga also withdrew its dividend for the year, and forecast a 39% plunge in underlying pretax profit to 109.9 million pounds for the 12 months ended Jan. 31 as it grapples with stiff competition in the insurance market.

Meanwhile, the company’s U.S. rivals have announced plans to shore up liquidity. Carnival (CCL.N) has said it would raise about $6 billion in debt and equity, while Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL.N) has borrowed the entire $2.2 billion under a new financing facility.