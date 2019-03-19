Sage gets U.S. approval for first postpartum depression therapy

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Sage Therapeutics Inc’s drug for postpartum depression, marking the first approval of a treatment specifically developed for the condition that affects a new mother’s ability to care for herself or her baby.

The drug, which is administered to new mothers as a single 60-hour intravenous infusion, is chemically identical to the hormone allopregnanolone.

The company said it will price the treatment, to be sold under the brand name Zulresso, at between $20,000 to $35,000, and that it expects broad reimbursement based on feedback from insurers.

