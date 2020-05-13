UK's Sage Group seeing impact of pandemic on customer acquisition

LONDON (Reuters) - Sage Group (SGE.L) said it was starting to see the broader effects of a sharp economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with new customer acquisition in April roughly half the level expected, as it reported progress in its first half.

The company, which supplies software to small and medium sized businesses, reported a 5.7% increase in organic revenue growth to 935 million pounds ($1.15 billion) and a 3% rise in organic operating profit to 213 million pounds for the six months to end-March.