FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sage's depression drug succeeds in mid-stage study, shares soar
Sections
Featured
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
HEALTH
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
Future of money
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 7, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Sage's depression drug succeeds in mid-stage study, shares soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday its drug to treat patients with moderate to severe depression met the main goal of reducing symptoms in a mid-stage study, sending its shares soaring 52.3 percent in premarket trading.

The 89-patient study testing the drug, SAGE-217, showed statistically significant reduction of depression symptoms, when compared to a placebo.

Depression is a common mental illness characterized by persistent sadness and a loss of interest and lack of ability to do everyday activities and work.

The drug was granted fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May, the company said.

Patients were assessed on a scale that rated the severity of their depression symptoms such as mood, feelings of guilt, suicidal thoughts and insomnia.

Sage’s postpartum depression drug succeeded in two late-stage studies in November, paving the way for it to bring to market the first FDA-approved treatment for the disorder.

The company’s shares jumped 52.3 percent to $140 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.