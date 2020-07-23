French soldier killed in Mali combat operations: Elysee

PARIS (Reuters) - A French soldier was killed in Mali on Thursday morning after combat operations against militants, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

“This soldier ... was killed in fighting against armed terrorist groups, when an improvised explosive device was triggered next to his armoured vehicle,” the presidency aid in a statement.

France has more than 5,000 troops in the West African Sahel region as part of international efforts to fight Islamist militants in the area.