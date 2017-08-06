FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAIC General Motors recalls 6,451 GL8 minivans in China
#Big Story 10
August 6, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 2 months ago

SAIC General Motors recalls 6,451 GL8 minivans in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - SAIC General Motors has started recalling 6,451 GL8 minivans in China due to problems with the vehicles’ electronic steering software, the country’s top quality watchdog said.

The recall, which started on Friday, involves 2017 Buick GL8 vehicles made last year between June 6 and Dec. 6, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

SAIC General Motors, a joint venture between General Motors Co and SAIC Motor Corp, will upgrade the software to eliminate any potential safety issues, according to the statement dated Aug. 4.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Susan Fenton

