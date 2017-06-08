FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 2 months ago

Britain beats New Zealand to stay in America's Cup sailing semi-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain's Land Rover BAR sailed a near-perfect race in Thursday's second clash with Emirates Team New Zealand to narrow the gap to 2-4 in the first-to-five America's Cup semi-final

Skipper Ben Ainslie made his years of experience count in holding off a New Zealand challenge as his crew finally managed to match their opponents for speed, while shaking off the wobbles which have previously slowed down some maneuvers.

New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling won the first encounter of the day with the team back on the water after a near-catastrophic capsize during racing in high winds on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Ken Ferris

