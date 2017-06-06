Sailing: Japan go 3-1 up in America's Cup semi-final with win over Sweden

Britain Sailing - America's Cup 2016 - Portsmouth - 24/7/16(L-R) Oracle Team USA, Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Softbank Team Japan and Artemis Racing during the race. Reuters / Henry Browne / File Photo / Livepic

(Reuters) - SoftBank Team Japan beat Sweden's Artemis Racing in their second head-to-head encounter on Tuesday to go 3-1 up in their best-of-nine America's Cup semi-final.

Rough seas and high winds in Bermuda's Great Sound made for challenging conditions, with Artemis Racing losing ground soon after the start and straying outside the course boundary, incurring a penalty which put them further behind Japan.

The Swedish crew were furious with the way the race umpire handled the penalty and failed to make up the ground on Japan, who handled the "survival mode" race to notch up another win.