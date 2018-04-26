Sailing: Ainslie's America's Cup bid gets $153 million INEOS backing

LONDON (Reuters) - Ben Ainslie has secured 110 million pounds ($153 million) from British petrochemicals company INEOS to fund Britain’s latest bid to win the America’s Cup.

FILE PHOTO: Skipper Ben Ainslie of Land Rover BAR speaks at a news conference ahead of competing in the America's Cup World Series sailing event in New York City, U.S., May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

INEOS said it had formed INEOS Team GB with Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor, to compete for the “Auld Mug” and was committed to making the biggest ever America’s Cup investment by a British challenger.

“We have a first-class team and will do everything we can to bring this trophy back to Britain where it belongs,” Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire founder and chairman of INEOS, said in a statement on Thursday.

Ainslie had been building his Land Rover BAR team to challenge holders Emirates Team New Zealand in Auckland in 2021, but told Reuters last month that he needed more funding to build a state-of-the art “foiling” monohull to take part.

“This is an amazing boost for British sport. With this significant commitment from INEOS to fully fund a two boat challenge,” Ainslie said.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to the relationships between Ainslie’s BAR (Ben Ainslie Racing) and Land Rover and its other commercials sponsors. Ainslie has also previously raised significant sums from private backers.

FILE PHOTO: Sailing - The America's Cup - Portsmouth - 24/7/15 Land Rover BAR skippered by Sir Ben Ainslie during practice in Portsmouth Reuters / Andrew Yates/File Photo

BRING THE CUP HOME

INEOS Team GB will now represent the historic Royal Yacht Squadron’s affiliated club, Royal Yacht Squadron Racing.

The America’s Cup was first contested in 1851 at the Royal Yacht Squadron off the south coast of England, when 15 of its boats raced and lost to the U.S. yacht “America”, which gave the oldest trophy in international sport its name.

Despite many attempts in the intervening 167 years, Britain has never won the Cup. Ainslie has made it his mission to “bring the Cup home”, although his first attempt last year in Bermuda ended in disappointment when it was won by New Zealand.

The holders, who beat Oracle Team USA to lift the Cup, decided to switch from foiling catamarans, which “fly” on top of the water at extraordinary speeds, to 75-foot single-hulled craft which will also use hydrofoiling technology.

INEOS said Ainslie would skipper the racing yacht, with fellow British Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott its tactician.

Grant Simmer, who has won the America’s Cup four times and was hired by Ainslie last year, will be CEO of INEOS Team GB and New Zealander Nick Holroyd, another recent hire by the 41-year-old Briton, will be its chief designer.