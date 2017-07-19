FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Team New Zealand, Luna Rossa to release America's Cup protocol in September
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 19, 2017 / 4:40 AM / a month ago

Team New Zealand, Luna Rossa to release America's Cup protocol in September

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Defenders Team New Zealand and challenger of record Luna Rossa are considering the possibility of the 36th America's Cup being staged in Auckland in 2021 and will release the protocol in September, the teams' governing bodies have said.

Team New Zealand beat Oracle Team USA 7-1 in Bermuda last month and can now dictate the location, dates and type of boat to be used in their Cup defense.

"The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia ... are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017," they said in a statement.

"The Defender and the Challenger of Record are considering the possibility of the 36th America's Cup Match and the preceding Challenger Selection Series being conducted in Auckland in early 2021 during the New Zealand summer."

The protocol will include a "constructed in country" requirement for all competing yachts and will also have a nationality requirement for the crew members.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.