Sailing: China's Li Quanhai named president of World Sailing

FILE PHOTO: Vice President of Chinese Yachting Association Li Quanhai hugs Yin Jian of China, sailing in RS:X Women, after she won gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in Qingdao, Shandong province, August 20, 2008.REUTERS/Peter Andrews (CHINA)

(Reuters) - World Sailing named long-term board member Li Quanhai as its new president, making him the first person from China to take up the role.

Li, who defeated incumbent Kim Andersen of Denmark by eight votes, will hold the office until 2024.

The 58-year-old has held various positions in the Chinese Yachting Association since 1995 and served as a Vice President of World Sailing for the past eight years.

"I warmly welcome Quanhai Li as President of World Sailing; it is a great advantage having already served for eight years on the Board," World Sailing CEO David Graham said in a statement here.

Seven new Vice Presidents were also elected in a major shake-up of the sport’s governing body.

“The future of World Sailing is in very capable hands and I look forward to working with our new Board,” Graham added.