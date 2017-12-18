Frenchman Gabart sets new round-the-world sailing record

PARIS (Reuters) - Frenchman Francois Gabart set a world record for sailing around the world alone on Sunday, completing his journey in 42 days and 16 hours.

The time beat the previous record set last year by his compatriot Thomas Coville by more than six days. On his trimaran Macif, Gabart crossed the finish line at 0145GMT in Ouessant, off France’s western coast. “It’s crazy, quite surreal, I’m stunned,” said the 34-year-old, who began his journey on Nov. 4.