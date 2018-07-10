RSA's Martin Scicluna lined up to chair Sainsbury's: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L), the British supermarket group that is merging with rival Asda, has lined up Martin Scicluna as the successor to chairman David Tyler, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers unload a Sainsbury's home delivery van in central London, Britain, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

His appointment could be announced as early as Wednesday, when the retailer will hold its annual general meeting, Sky said, citing people close to the company.

Scicluna already chairs insurance group RSA (RSA.L) and property company Great Portland Estates (GPOR.L).

Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket, announced a 7.3 billion pound ($9.68 billion) deal to buy Walmart-owned (WMT.N) Asda in April, a tie-up which could put it ahead of market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) in grocery sales.

The deal is expected to face scrutiny from regulators, and Sainsbury’s has said it does not expect it to be concluded until the second half of 2019.

Sky News said it was not clear when Scicluna would take up his new role at the supermarket group.

Sainsbury’s was not immediately available to comment.