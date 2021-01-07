Britain's Sainsbury's seeing good flow of supplies from Europe -CEO

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed outside a Sainsbury's store in London, in this file photograph dated December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/files/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second largest supermarket group, has seen goods flow well from continental Europe since a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union kicked in on Jan. 1, its boss said on Thursday.

“Flow of goods at this point in time, Europe into UK, (is) flowing well,” CEO Simon Roberts told reporters.

But he cautioned that traffic volumes won’t be back to normal levels until the third week of January so the real test of new customs procedures would come then.