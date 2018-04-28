FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sainsbury's and Walmart's Asda in talks about 10 billion pound merger: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L), Britain’s second largest supermarket, and Walmart (WMT.N), the world’s biggest retailer, are in advanced talks about a tie-up that would create ‎a more powerful rival to UK market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), Sky News reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: A Sainsbury's worker stacks a vegetable shelf in a store in Redhill, Britain, March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Sky News said the two companies are in negotiations about combining Walmart’s Asda business in the UK with Sainsbury’s in a 10 billion pound ($13.79 billion) deal.

    It said an announcement could be made as early as Monday, or even sooner if the two sides are forced to accelerate their public disclosures.

    Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Andrew Heavens

