Czech billionaire Kretinsky owns over 3% stake in Britain's Sainsbury's

FILE PHOTO: People are seen following social distancing rules as they queue outside a Sainsbury's supermarket in Durham, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Durham, Britain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

(Reuters) - Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky's VESA Equity Investment became the fourth largest stakeholder of Sainsbury's SBRY.L, owning a 3.05% stake in the British supermarket group, according to a filing on Thursday.

Shares of Sainsbury’s, which touched a session high of 191.25 pence in response to the disclosure, were up 3.1% at 190.9 pence at 1314 GMT.

Kretinsky, who forged one of Europe’s largest energy groups through more than a decade of deals, has been diversifying and scouring retail, media and other areas for investments.

The Czech billionaire, which owns the biggest stake in Royal Mail RMG.L through VESA Equity, has increased its investment in the postal company over the past few months, from around 4% in April to 13.1% as of July.

Another vehicle owned by Kretinsky, EP Global Commerce, is also a major shareholder in German wholesaler Metro B4B.DE.

VESA Equity's portfolio also includes stakes in U.S. retailer Foot Locker Inc FL.N and department store chain Macy's Inc M.N, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.