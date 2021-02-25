Saint-Gobain's CEO to step down this summer

(Reuters) - Saint-Gobain’s Chief Executive Pierre-André de Chalendar will step down this summer, the French construction materials group announced on Thursday as it reported record second-half results.
Chalendar will be succeeded as CEO by Benoit Bazin, currently chief operating officer, from July 1, but will stay on as chairman, the group said.
Saint-Gobain, which manufactures and distributes materials in sectors ranging from automotive to health, security or food and beverages, forecast a significant like-for-like increase in its operating income for 2021.
