MILAN (Reuters) - One of the 14 people injured after an explosion on a pipe-laying vessel in the Caspian Sea operated by Italian oil service group Saipem has died, a Saipem spokeswoman said on Monday.

The explosion took place on May 8.

“Saipem deeply regrets to advise that one person who has been in most critical conditions has passed away,” an Azerbaijan-based spokeswoman said.