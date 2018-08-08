Salesforce appoints Keith Block as co-CEO

(Reuters) - U.S. sales and marketing software company Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) on Tuesday said its board appointed Chief Operating Officer Keith Block as its co-chief executive officer.

Block served as the company’s vice chairman, president and a director since joining Salesforce in June 2013. He has been the company’s COO since February 2016.

Salesforce also appointed its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Parker Harris to the board, it said in a separate statement.