FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 16, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Salesforce agrees to acquire Datorama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. sales and marketing software company Salesforce (CRM.N) said on Monday it signed an agreement to acquire Datorama, an Israeli cloud-based artificial intelligence marketing platform.

FILE PHOTO: The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lily Jamali

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Israeli media reported it was worth more than $800 million. Datorama in Tel Aviv declined to comment.

Salesforce has been a key beneficiary of so-called digital transformations - a growing trend in which companies move their operations onto lower cost cloud-based services that offer more scalability.

Datorama has more than 3,000 customers, including PepsiCo, Ticketmaster, Trivago, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Foursquare.

The company previously raised $50 million in private money and employs 400 people.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.