Salesforce beats estimates on cloud demand, shares rise

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc easily beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly earnings and forecast 2020 revenue above expectations on Tuesday, as it benefits from more companies turning to its cloud-based services.

FILE PHOTO: The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lily Jamali

The company’s shares rose 5.8 percent in extended trading, set to add to their about 25 percent gain this year. The results and forecast are expected to support other cloud computing stocks, which took a knock earlier this month on concerns of peaking demand.

Salesforce remained the worldwide customer relationship management market leader in the first half of 2018 with a 20.3 percent of total revenue share, according to research firm IDC, but is facing rising competition from Microsoft Corp, Oracle and SAP.

San Francisco-based Salesforce said it expects full-year 2020 revenue between $15.90 billion and $16 billion. Analysts were expecting $15.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“(The company) guided for revenue above consensus estimates for next year, which is the first time they have done that in three years,” said Alex Zukin, an analyst with Piper Jaffray & Co.

The beat and forecast also helped overshadow light current-quarter expectations. The company said it expected fourth quarter profit of between 54 cents and 55 cents per share, on revenue of $3.55 billion to $3.56 billion.

Analysts on average are expecting a profit of 57 cents and revenue of $3.52 billion.

“The magnitude of the third-quarter beat was so big and more than offsets the guidance,” said Scott Berg, an analyst at Needham & Co.

Revenue in its flagship product, Sales Cloud, rose nearly 11 percent to $1.02 billion, while unearned revenue, a metric that helps measure future business for subscription-based software vendors, topped estimates.

Unearned revenue rose about 25 percent to $5.38 billion, while analysts expected $5.20 billion, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

Excluding items, the company earned 61 cents per share, while analysts were expecting 50 cents.

Net income fell to $105 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $107 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 26 percent to $3.39 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.37 billion.

Shares of fellow cloud computing firm Workday Inc were up about 3 percent in extended trading.