Salesforce cuts annual sales estimates on COVID-19 hit

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc cut its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company fell 3% in extended trading.

Salesforce now expects revenue of $20 billion for its fiscal year ending in 2021, down from its prior forecast of a range of $21 billion to $21.1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting sales of $20.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The cloud services company’s net revenue rose 30% to $4.87 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $4.85 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 70 cents per share, in line with estimates.