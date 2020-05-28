Technology News
May 28, 2020 / 8:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Salesforce cuts annual sales estimates on COVID-19 hit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc cut its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company fell 3% in extended trading.

Salesforce now expects revenue of $20 billion for its fiscal year ending in 2021, down from its prior forecast of a range of $21 billion to $21.1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting sales of $20.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The cloud services company’s net revenue rose 30% to $4.87 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $4.85 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 70 cents per share, in line with estimates.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below