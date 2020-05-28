Salesforce cuts annual sales estimates on COVID-19 hit

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc cut its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shares of the company fell 3% in extended trading.
Salesforce now expects revenue of $20 billion for its fiscal year ending in 2021, down from its prior forecast of a range of $21 billion to $21.1 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting sales of $20.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The cloud services company’s net revenue rose 30% to $4.87 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $4.85 billion.
Excluding items, it earned 70 cents per share, in line with estimates.
Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila