Salesforce revenue beats on higher demand for cloud software

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as more customers signed up for its cloud software.

Total revenue surged 22% to $4 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, compared with analysts’ estimates of $3.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net income fell to $91 million, or 11 cents per share, from $299 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.