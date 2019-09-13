Salini Impregilo in deal to help build Texas high speed train: statement

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini Impregilo and its U.S. subsidiary Lane Construction Company have signed a contract to help build a new high-speed train line in Texas, the developing company Texas Central said on Friday.

As part of the deal, Salini and Lane will design and build viaduct and embankment sections along the new link between Houston and Dallas, and be responsible for the installation of the track system, Texas Central said in a statement.

The total investment for the project is expected to be about $20 billion, of which $14 billion will cover the civil works.