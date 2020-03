FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) is in regular talks with peer Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) but there are no discussions about merging parts or whole divisions, its CEO said, pouring cold water on hopes for a consolidation in the industry.

“Until this day it was good for Salzgitter to stay independent,” Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told journalists during a call following the publication of full-year results.