Salzgitter bids for Arcelor's Belgian divestments

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Salzgitter said it has bid for steel and tin production facilities in Dudenlange, Luxembourg and Liege, Belgium currently being divested by ArcelorMittal.

“The facilities in question are essentially two cold rolling lines, as well as facilities for tinning, hot-dip galvanizing and the electrolytic galvanization of steel strip,” Salzgitter said in a statement.

The Salzgitter transaction is contingent on ArcelorMittal’s acquisition of Ilva, which has been delayed to Sept. 15 as Rome seeks more time to rejig the terms of the deal.