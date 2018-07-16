FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018

Salzgitter bids for Arcelor's Belgian divestments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Salzgitter said it has bid for steel and tin production facilities in Dudenlange, Luxembourg and Liege, Belgium currently being divested by ArcelorMittal.

“The facilities in question are essentially two cold rolling lines, as well as facilities for tinning, hot-dip galvanizing and the electrolytic galvanization of steel strip,” Salzgitter said in a statement.

The Salzgitter transaction is contingent on ArcelorMittal’s acquisition of Ilva, which has been delayed to Sept. 15 as Rome seeks more time to rejig the terms of the deal.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
