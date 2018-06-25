Samarco inks deal with Brazil authorities over dam disaster: Vale

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Samarco and parent companies Vale VALE5.SA and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) signed a deal with Brazilian authorities that settles a 20 billion real ($5.30 billion) lawsuit related to a 2015 dam burst that killed 19 people, Vale said on Monday.

The agreement, signed by prosecutors from the federal government and the states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo, mandates improvements in governance for the Renova Foundation, created to help victims of the accident, Vale said.