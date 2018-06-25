FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:57 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Samarco inks deal with Brazil authorities over dam disaster: Vale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Samarco and parent companies Vale and BHP Billiton signed a deal with Brazilian authorities that settles a 20 billion real ($5.30 billion) lawsuit related to a 2015 dam burst that killed 19 people, Vale said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Samarco mine, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File photo

The agreement, signed by prosecutors from the federal government and the states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo, mandates improvements in governance for the Renova Foundation, created to help victims of the accident, Vale said.

Reporting by Marta Noguiera; Editing by Richard Chang

