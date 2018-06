(Reuters) - Global miner BHP said on Friday it agreed to fund a total of $211 million in financial support for the Renova Foundation, created to help victims of the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil.

The announcement from BHP comes after Samarco and parent companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd signed a deal with Brazilian authorities that settles a 20 billion reais ($5.18 billion) lawsuit related to the 2015 dam burst that killed 19 people.