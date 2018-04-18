FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster's compensation plan

Marta Nogueira

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors and mining company Samarco are going to ask a local court for additional time to conclude a compensation plan for victims of a dam disaster in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, the prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - An Australian (2nd L) and a Brazilian (2nd R) flags are pictured on the entrance of the mine operator Samarco owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd in Mariana, Brazil, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

They are seeking to obtain 30 more days to finish details of the plan, which is part of a possible larger deal to end all lawsuits related to the disaster in 2015, when flood waters inundated a dam designed to hold back mine waste and caused it to burst, flooding nearby towns and killing 19 people in Brazil’s worst environmental disaster.

Samarco, an iron ore and iron pellets producer controlled jointly by Vale SA and BHP Billington Ltd, has not operated since then.

Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

