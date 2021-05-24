How Samoa's political crisis unfolded

CANBERRA (Reuters) - The South Pacific island nation of Samoa is in a political crisis, with incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refusing to cede power despite losing his parliamentary majority at an April election.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Samoa Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Here is a timeline of how the crisis escalated in recent weeks:

April 9: Tuilaepa, in power since 1998, seeks re-election as leader of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP). The election ends with HRPP and the main opposition, Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party, both winning 25 seats each out of 51. The casting vote is an independent lawmaker.

April 20: Samoa’s head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II declares HRPP has been awarded an extra seat in parliament after the country’s electoral commission purportedly rules that a condition of Samoa’s constitution - which requires at least 10% of elected lawmakers to be female - has not been met. FAST disputes the decision.

April 21: Independent lawmaker Tuala Tevaga decides to support the opposition FAST party. Both parties now have 26 seats.

April 26: The opening of parliament delayed.

May 4: Head of state orders April 9 election void. He declares fresh elections should be held in mid-May to break the deadlock. FAST takes the decision to Samoa’s Supreme Court.

May 17: Samoa’s Supreme Court rejects new elections and the creation of the additional seat. This leaves FAST with a 26-25 majority and the opposition leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa is set to become Samoa’s first female prime minister.

May 22: After Samoa’s Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the HRRP, Tuimalealiifano cancels a planned sitting of parliament that would have sworn in Fiame as the next leader.

May 24: Tuilaepa declares he will stay in power, arguing only the head of state has the right to convene a session of parliament. Parliament doors are locked. A swearing in ceremony of FAST’s elected members is held outside, forming an alternative government.